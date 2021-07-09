Online COVID-19 Door Screening at Aberdeen Hospital

New Glasgow’s Aberdeen Hospital is now offering an online COVID-19 door screening assessment before people enter the facility.

The option can reduce the time it takes to enter the facility by having people answer questions online instead of at the door. People will still have to show their screening result at the entrance but wouldn’t have to answer questions again if they receive a pass result.

The online option expanded from a pilot project in Halifax that since expanded to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, the Victoria General in Halifax, and Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro. People looking to enter the Aberdeen or St. Martha’s can go to fastpass.nshealth.ca to fill out the screening assessment tool. The online option is not available at other Nova Scotia facilities at this time.