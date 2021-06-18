Online COVID-19 Screening for Patients and Visitors of St. Martha’s Hospital Launched

Patients and visitors going to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish can complete COVID-19 screening online before arriving at the medical facility.

The online option is an expansion of a pilot project first launched at the Victoria General

Hospital in Halifax in April. If you plan to come to St. Martha’s Hospital, visit fastpass.nshealth.ca to fill out the screening assessment tool.

Patients and visitors will still need to show their screening results, either on their smartphone or a printed copy when arriving at the hospital.

In-person, on-site door screening will still be an option at St. Martha’s.

This on-line screening has also been added to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro. It is not available at other Nova Scotia medical facilities at this time.