Online Property Scam Reported in New Glasgow Area

The New Glasgow Regional Police is warning area residents about an online property scam.

Police say in recent days it has received two reports of these scams. In both cases, a bogus ad for a rental property was posted on Kijiji.

In one case, Police say the victim reached out to the seller who had posted the ad and sent a deposit. The victim then visited the apartment that turned out to be fake. They could not reach the person and lost the deposit.

In the second case, an individual saw an online post for a rental property and contacted the seller via email. After investigating the property in person, they realized the property was not for rent, They could not reach the person who posted it.

Police advise to verify your search before buying or making a deposit and visit the property in person. Also double click the address to see if it’s being used in a duplicate post or image search the photo, if they are, it could be a sign of a scam. Schedule a visit to confirm its availability. If you feel rushed or pushed to do something, it could also be the sign of a scam. As well, request a lease agreement or contract and check it over. Another sign it may be a scam is if the person requesting payment asks for gift cards, cryptocurrency or e-transfer