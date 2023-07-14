Online Seminar Organized on How to Develop a Side Hussle

Residents have a chance to take part in an online seminar to learn how to build an additional income stream.

The Pictou County Partnership teamed up with IGNITE Atlantic and The Maker’s Collective to present a Side Hustle Starter Kit Webinar on August 2 at 7 p.m. at IGNITE in New Glasgow.

The Maker’s Collective Side Hustle Starter Kit aims to help entrepreneurs, side hustlers, freelancers, and anyone who would like to become one. The session provides training, support, and a step-by-step methodology to help entrepreneurs launch their side business.

The Side Hustle Starter Kit Webinar will feature a 90-minute training session, followed by a panel of Pictou County entrepreneurs including Darrah DeYoung, owner of Baked and Boujee Cheesecakes, Jamie Grant, owner of Root Cellar Farms, and Iwona Tatarkiewicz, owner of Cheerfetti Gift Co., who will offer their own side hustle journeys and provide coaching.

To sign up for the Side Hustle Starter Kit Webinar, visit the news and events section of pictoucountypartnership.com