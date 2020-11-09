Ontario Couple establishing St. FX Bursary to Thank the Local Community

An Ontario couple, deeply touched by the kindness their son received as he was self-isolating

prior to the fall semester at St. FX is creating a bursary as a way of saying thank you to the community. Lisa and Dean Baker of Bowmanville say the bursary will assist a local student in Antigonish to attend St. FX. Lisa Baker says they were quite anxious in sending their son Sam, a third year business student in marketing and sports management, back to St. FX during the pandemic, but he wanted to return to continue his studies. She says a volunteer reached out to Sam before he left home in Ontario.

Details about the bursary are still being worked out.

The Bakers are inviting parents who received similar kindness for their sons and daughters to join them in supporting this bursary.

Donations can be made on the St. FX University web site.