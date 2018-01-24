Open House in Antigonish to discuss Business Improvement District

of a business improvement district is to find new ways to help market and promote business with the Town of Antigonish. The proposal to create a non-profit, business improvement district in Antigonish is moving along, with an open house being held throughout the week. The purposeof a business improvement district is to find new ways to help market and promote business with the Town of Antigonish.

Special Projects Coordinator with the town, Steve Scannell says stopping by 284 Main Street this week is very important so interested business owners can register for the upcoming vote, and get more information regarding this proposal:

The Town of Antigonish is holding a week-long Informational Open House at the Eastern Strait Regional Entprise Network Offices from 9am – 5pm this week. Scannell says it is important to get the business community on board in order to move forward and to achieve common goals