Open House on the Design of a New School in Trenton set for November 19th

An open house concerning the design of a new school in Trenton is set for next week.
On Thursday November 19 at the current Trenton elementary school, the open house will feature conceptual drawings from the architecture firm, and representatives from the construction company, public works, the school steering team, and the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education.
Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray said the meeting will include a presentation from the architecture firm, some information from the various departments, and a question-and-answer session.
Early work is underway with tree clearing at the new school’s location adjacent to Trenton Park. The expected opening for the P to 8 school is September 2029.
The Inverness-Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit arrested two people after the seizure of cocaine, crack cocaine and suspected fentanyl. On November 5, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle travelling in Havre Boucher and safely arrested the man and a...
Ice will soon return to the two arena surfaces at St. FX University's Keating Centre. The ice had to be removed from the main and auxiliary arenas following a fire at the end of September that damaged the electrical box that powers the systems responsible for making...
American owned Carver Companies wants to build and operate a marine terminal in Lazy Head, Guysborough County. The proposed Lazy Head Marine Terminal would include a granite quarry and an adjacent marine terminal, with a proposed lifespan of 85 years. The Impact...
Nazanin Afshin-Jam MacKay received the 2026 Wiesenthal Allyship Award at the annual Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center's Spirit of Hope 2026 Gala held in Toronto on November 3. She received the award for her solidarity with the Jewish community and her ongoing...
Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Agriculture minister Greg Morrow announced a new program aimed at helping the province's beef producers expand farms and produce more cattle. The $2.3 million Beef Development program is administered by Perennia Food and Agriculture Corp.,...
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.