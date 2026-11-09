Open House on the Design of a New School in Trenton set for November 19th

An open house concerning the design of a new school in Trenton is set for next week.

On Thursday November 19 at the current Trenton elementary school, the open house will feature conceptual drawings from the architecture firm, and representatives from the construction company, public works, the school steering team, and the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education.

Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray said the meeting will include a presentation from the architecture firm, some information from the various departments, and a question-and-answer session.