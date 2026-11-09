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Open House on the Design of a New School in Trenton set for November 19th

Nov 9, 2026 | Local News

An open house concerning the design of a new school in Trenton is set for next week.  
 
On Thursday November 19 at the current Trenton elementary school, the open house will feature conceptual drawings from the architecture firm, and representatives from the construction company, public works, the school steering team, and the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education.  
 
Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray said the meeting will include a presentation from the architecture firm, some information from the various departments, and a question-and-answer session.  
 
Early work is underway with tree clearing at the new school’s location adjacent to Trenton Park. The expected opening for the P to 8 school is September 2029.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.