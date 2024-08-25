Open Tour of Several Antigonish County Churches This Weekend

Doors Open For Churches – A Project of the Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia is continuing its annual tour through the province in Antigonish this week, with four churches in the area opening their doors to visitors.

St. Mary The Virgin Church in Bayfield, St. Anne`s in Paq;tnkek Mi`kMaw Nation, St. Andrew`s Church in St. Andrew`s and Immaculate Conception Church in Heatherton will open their doors to visitors from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, August 25. A virtual tour of King`s United Church in Loch Katrine will host a virtual tour.