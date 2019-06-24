Operation Boomers offers Driver Refresher for Seniors

Crime Prevention is holding a driver refresher course next week it calls Operation Boomers. It’s an opportunity for local seniors to hone their driving skills. Antigonish Town and CountyCrime Prevention is holding a driver refresher course next week it calls Operation Boomers.

Senior Safety Coordinator Anita Stewart says the session will allow seniors to review the rules of the road and safe driving practices

It’s a one day course, slated for Thursday, July 4th. Pre-registration is required for the classroom based course and participants must have a valid driver’s license. To register, call Anita at 902-318-0372