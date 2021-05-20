Operation of Canso Arena to be handed over to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough

On Tuesday (May 18) the Canso and Area Arena Commission announced it would hand over

operation of the Canso arena to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. The commission’s news release stated that after a solid history of 40 years in managing the community-built facility, the commission has agreed to end its operational lease with MODG so the municipality “can continue to share their expertise in managing an important facility for Canso and Eastern Guysborough County.”

MODG Warden Vernon Pitts said that the municipality was firmly entrenched in all aspects of recreation and the hand-over of the arena would see the people of Canso get the same service as the people in Guysborough. The take-over was a mutual agreement that had been on the drawing board for several years, Pitts said. The Arena Commission will have one more meeting before it dissolves.