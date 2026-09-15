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Operators of Cabot Cape Breton in Inverness Announces Cumberland County will be the site of its Second Golf Resort in Nova Scotia

Sep 15, 2026 | Regional News

The operators of the Cabot Cape Breton golf resort in Inverness have announced plans for a second golf destination in Nova Scotia.
Officials with Cabot say they have partnered with businessman John Bragg and his family, the founders of Oxford Frozen Foods to develop a resort in Cumberland County.  It will be called Cabot Wilds; a 2,500-acre development in the foothills of the Cobequid Mountains in Collingwood Corner, just outside of Oxford.  It will include a riverfront 18-hole golf course designed by Toronto-based architect Jeff Mingay.

View of The Clubhouse at Cabot Wilds from the 18th fairway (Rendering Credit: Hart Howerton)

There will also be two, four and eight bedroom cottages, a clubhouse, onsite dining and wellness and spa facilities.    Collingwood Corner is a year-round destination with salmon fishing, trails for hiking and biking and wild blueberry picking.   Officials say Cabot Wilds will offer access to activities including snowmobile trails, mountain biking, and fishing experiences.  The resort is expected to be open in late 2027.

River Philip weaves through Cabot Wilds (Credit: Andrew Harvie)

Cabot has a number of other golf destinations, including British Columbia, Florida, the Carribean, Scotland, France and Norway.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.