Operators of Cabot Cape Breton in Inverness Announces Cumberland County will be the site of its Second Golf Resort in Nova Scotia

The operators of the Cabot Cape Breton golf resort in Inverness have announced plans for a second golf destination in Nova Scotia.

Officials with Cabot say they have partnered with businessman John Bragg and his family, the founders of Oxford Frozen Foods to develop a resort in Cumberland County. It will be called Cabot Wilds; a 2,500-acre development in the foothills of the Cobequid Mountains in Collingwood Corner, just outside of Oxford. It will include a riverfront 18-hole golf course designed by Toronto-based architect Jeff Mingay.

There will also be two, four and eight bedroom cottages, a clubhouse, onsite dining and wellness and spa facilities. Collingwood Corner is a year-round destination with salmon fishing, trails for hiking and biking and wild blueberry picking. Officials say Cabot Wilds will offer access to activities including snowmobile trails, mountain biking, and fishing experiences. The resort is expected to be open in late 2027.

Cabot has a number of other golf destinations, including British Columbia, Florida, the Carribean, Scotland, France and Norway.