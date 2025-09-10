Opportunities Fair Today at St. FX University

StFX University is holding an Opportunities Fair at the MacKay Room from 10- a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The university invited 52 local and national employers, along with post-secondary institutions to offer students the chance to meet employers or decide on extending their educational career. The StFX Co-op Office and Student Career Services is hosting the Opportunities Fair, allowing students the chance to practice networking skills as they connect directly with prospective employers and post-secondary institutions.