Listen Live

Summer Cruiser
Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Opportunities Fair Today at St. FX University

Sep 10, 2025 | Local News

StFX University is holding an Opportunities Fair at the MacKay Room from 10- a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.  

Charles V. Keating Centre, St. FX University. (Ken Kingston photo)

The university invited  52 local and national employers, along with post-secondary institutions to offer students the chance to meet employers or decide on extending their educational career. The StFX Co-op Office and Student Career Services is hosting the Opportunities Fair, allowing students the chance to practice networking skills as they connect directly with prospective employers and post-secondary institutions.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year