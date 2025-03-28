Opposition and NDP Leader Claudia Chender Surprised and Disappointed with the Agenda Brought Forward by PC Government during the Recent Legislature Sitting

Opposition Leader Claudia Chender says she was surprised by the agenda brought forward by the PC Government during the recent sitting of the Nova Scotia Legislature.

Chender says Nova Scotia just came out of an election where there was a lot of discussion around health care, housing and the cost of living. The NDP Leader says there wasn’t a lot of talk about those issues at Province House.

Chender says what the PC’s brought forward was disappointing. With the threat of tariffs coming, Chender says Nova Scotians are looking for economic security and a big issue is housing.

Chender says primary care and emergency rooms also needed some attention during this session, ensuring that original pledge by the PC’s that it would fix health care remains a focus. She says not talking about those issues was a missed opportunity