Options for Wharves in Port Hood and Port Hood Island Discussed at Inverness Council

Inverness County’s Director of Infrastructure and Emergency Services has some ideas about how to handle issues regarding storm damage to wharves in Port Hood and Port Hood Island.

At last Thursday’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, David Coulombe suggested demolishing the outer part of the Port Hood wharf, but leaving part of it in place as a walkway. That would change the shape from a “T” to an “I”.

He said issues regarding the Port Hood Island wharf are more complicated and more expensive.

Council is scheduled to meet with Port Hood Development later this month to discuss the issue. CAO Keith MacDonald noted council should also talk with folks advocating the preservation of the Port Hood Island wharf.