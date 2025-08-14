Organizations in Antigonish Town and County to Discuss Readiness for Potential Wildfires

Blaise MacDonald, the emergency management coordinator for the Antigonish Regional Emergency management organization, took part in a readiness update for the region when it comes to potential wildfires.

MacDonald said the Nova Scotia Department of Emergency Management activated the provincial coordination centre to monitor wildfire conditions across the province. He said the regional EMO monitored drought conditions over the last few weeks.

On Wednesday morning, MacDonald met with EMO supporting agencies like fire departments, RCMP, Department of Natural Resources, EHS, Nova Scotia Health and Red Cross to discuss the readiness in response to a potential wildfire in the Antigonish region.

MacDonald said EMO met with Antigonish County CAO Shirlyn Donovan and Antigonish Town CAO Randy Delorey over the last few weeks to discuss local water levels. He pointed to the mandatory water restrictions implemented by the town, noting another meeting it set for early next week to get a status update on the conditions around the region and water levels at the James River reservoir.