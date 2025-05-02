Organizers of the Helping the Helpers PTSD Education and Awareness day Planning Annual Pub Night Fund-Raiser

The Helping the Helpers annual pub night is set for May 16.

The event helps bring in funds for the Helping the Helpers PTSD Education and Awareness day, set for October. Artists include LeeBoy and Hammer Down, with admission by donation, door prizes, and a 50-50 draw.

Matt Beson, a Helping the Helpers committee member, said the pub night is one of the big fundraisers for the Helping the Helpers event in the fall.

Last year they raised around $2,000 with the event, with Beson noting they always received positive feedback.

This year`s Helping the Helpers PTSD Education and Awareness day will run October 25, and registration is now open. Featured speakers include MC Jason MacLean, Michelle MacDonald, Dr. Ben McCutchen and Toni Harrington with Homewood Health, journalist Phonse Jessome, and others. To register, please visit helpingthehelpers.ca