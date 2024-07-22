Organizers with Antigonish Highland Games Pleased With The 2024 Event

The organizers behind the Antigonish Highland Games said things went well despite the weather.

Dan Cochrane, operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society and chair of the Highland Games, said they had six inches of water on parts of Columbus Field on the morning of July 12, followed by high temperatures and humidity all weekend. Despite that, he said the games were well beyond his expectations, noting early estimates show a 10 per cent increase in attendance.

Cochrane said the additional beer tent this year was a big success, noting they went local with some of the products offered, which was also a hit.

Cochrane thanked the volunteers, sponsors, field crew, and attendees for making the event a success.