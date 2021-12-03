Osei Released as St. FX X-Women Basketball Head Coach

St. FX University Athletics has announced X-Women basketball head coach LeeAnna Osei has

been released from her position, effective immediately.

The school’s Athletics Director, Leo MacPherson, says with only a few months left in Coach Osei’s contract, it was natural that it started to look at the direction and progression of the program; where it is and where it needs to be. MacPherson says appreciating that a change was needed, the timing was right to make it.

Coach Osei came to X-Women Baskeball in June, 2018. She compiled an AUS regular season record of five wins and 44 losses and a career record of 13 wins and 54 losses. Prior to coming to St. FX, Coach Osei was the women’s baskeball head coach of the RISE Centre Academy in Brantford, Ontario.

St. FX Athletics says in a release the search will begin for an interim head coach immediately