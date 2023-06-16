Ottawa Announces $78.5 million for Health Care Practioners

The federal government is committing $78.5 million to make it easier for health care practitioners to do their jobs and to assist in labour shortages in the sector. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the money, announced by Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, comes from Ottawa’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.

Fraser says the funding will go to three distinct projects.

Fraser says there’s also a project to support the training of new health care professionals who will work in team-based comprehensive primary care. Also government will work with the Canadian Alliance of Medical Laboratory Professionals regulators in addressing the labour shortage for Medical Lab Technologists.