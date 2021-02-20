Listen Live
Found: 2 dogs (possibly poodle mixes), found wandering near Highway 7. Call 902-870-3618.
From Pictou RCMP:
Caribou Fire & RCMP are responding to a structure fire in Three Brooks. Hwy #6 between Three Brooks & R. Grant Road is down to one lane. Motorists should avoid the area or drive slowly and use caution for emergency responders on scene.
Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia4:59 pm | Read Full Article
There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. One case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating as required. The other case is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. There are now 15 active cases of […]
Nova Scotia PC Party holding a Virtual AGM This Weekend4:56 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia PC Party is holding its virtual Annual General Meeting this weekend. The meeting begins this evening, and includes a speech by Leaders and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston. The party will also introduce its MLA’s and nominated candidates for the next election. The meeting continues tomorrow morning with its business meeting, an […]
Patti-Anne Tracey of X-Women Hockey and X-Men BasketballR...10:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from hockey and basketball. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward and Antigonish native Patty-Anne Tracey. Tracey, a fourth year Business student played a strong game in their recent 4-versus-4 game on Friday. Tracey has also been leading various community service initiatives […]