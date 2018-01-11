Outdoor Rink expected to open soon in Antigonish

school in town. Progress is being made on an outdoor rink in the Antigonish area. Last weekend, the first official flooding of the rink happened at the ball field next to the regionalschool in town.

Active Living Co-ordinator, Emily Stephenson says that favorable weather last weekend resulted in a good first layer of ice being put down. Stephenson says support from volunteers made the chilly day an overall success:

Stephenson adds that warm weather and rain this weekend might be good fortune for the outdoor rink, as the rain water could help level out a low spot on the surface.