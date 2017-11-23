Outdoor Skating Rink Call for Volunteers

Building and maintaining an outdoor rink will require the help of community members for work such as snow removal, flooding, ice condition checks, and ideas for improving the rink.

If you might like to play a role in this project, please contact the Town’s Recreation Department at 902-867-5596 or recreation@townofantigonish.ca.

There will be a volunteer meeting held Monday, December 11th at 7 p.m. at Dr. J.H. Gillis to start things off. Please come out to this meeting to learn more about the role you could play! If possible, please use the contact information above to notify the recreation department in advance if you plan to attend this meeting.