Over 600 Graduates from Around the World Set to return to St. FX University for Homecoming

STFX Homecoming 2024 will have plenty of events on tap for visitors to the Antigonish campus this weekend.

Homecoming, which runs October 4-6, will include an alumni association AGM, campus walking tour, class receptions and dinners, and Taps and taste featuring the East Enders on Friday.

Saturday morning will see the Alumni Awards. Local Hall of Honour inductees include Miriam Beaton Gillis from the class of 69-70, and Leo Gallant, class of 69. The distinguished alum is Mick MacDonald, 71 and 74, and the Friends of STFX award is going to the Wheel Pizza and Sub Shop, and owners Mike and Trish Hassan. Also on Saturday, before the men’s rugby game, Rugby Canada is presenting a 2024 lifetime achievement award to coach Ed Carty.

Saturday evening will see the welcome home dinner and dance featuring Neo Soul Machine, and on Sunday there will be a farewell breakfast and a memorial Tree Dedication, as well as various sports events throughout the weekend.

Shanna Hopkins, director of alumni affairs for STFX, said they have over 600 people registered for Homecoming, noting people are arriving from London, California, and other parts of the world.

A full list of homecoming 2024 events can be found at STFX.ca