Overnight Emergency Room Coverage at Guysborough Memorial Hospital Shutting Down on July 10th

There will be soon be no overnight emergency room services at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital. Officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough say they have learned ER coverage from 7 p.m to 7 am will shut down permanently as of next Friday, July 10th because of no ongoing doctor coverage.

Warden Vernon Pitts says the closure of overnight emergency room services is totally unacceptable. Pitts says the Municipality has worked hard to assist with doctor and nurse recruitment and have provided financial support for hospital expansion and upgrades as well as direct financial incentives to attract health care professionals.

Pitts says he’s disappointed that departments and agencies responsible for health care and in particular doctor recruitment did not provide the support necessary for the area’s overworked doctors.

Pitts says solving this crisis is a top priority for the Municipality and it will work to ensure the province takes the necessary corrective action to reopen all services at its hospitals full time