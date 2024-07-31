Owners of Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and the Links Golf Courses in Inverness Purchase Golf Resort in Bourdeaux, France

The owners of Cabot Cape Breton resort in Inverness have added another golf course to their portfolio.

Officials with The Cabot Collection have announced they have acquired Golf Du Medoc Resort, a premier destination for golf and wine enthusiasts in Bordeaux, in southwestern France.

The resort, now known as Cabot Bordeaux, sits on a 400 acre property. It includes two 18-hole championship golf courses and a 79-room hotel, a world-class spa and training centre with golf simulation rooms, a practice course configuration, and fitting room.

This is the second European resort for The Cabot Collection. It also owns Cabot Highlands in Inverness, Scotland.

The Cabot Collection also has resorts in the Carribean, Florida and another under development in Revelstoke, British Columbia.