Owners of Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest Golf Courses in Inverness Open New Resort in the Carribean, Cabot Saint Lucia

The owners of the Cabot Cape Breton resort in Inverness are celebrating the grand opening of a new golf destination in the Carribean. Cabot Collection says the new resort, Cabot Saint Lucia sits along one and a half miles of breathtaking coastline.

At the heart of the 375 acre property is the Port Hardy Golf Club. It was designed by golf course architects Bill Coore and former Masters champion Ben Crenshaw. Coore and Crenshaw designed the Cabot Cliffs Course at Inverness.

The resort also has a number of real estate properties, with sales exceeding $160 million.

Cabot Collection also owns resorts in Florida and Scotland, with another being developed in Revelstoke, British Columbia.