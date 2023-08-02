Owners of the Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest golf courses in Inverness announce Expansion of its Course in Scotland

The owners of the Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest golf courses in Inverness are eyeing an

expansion of its golf resort in Scotland.

The Cabot Collection says it will add a second course to its Cabot Highlands resort near Inverness, Scotland. The new course, built around a 400 year old castle and designed by Tom Doak will be open for preview play next year, with a grand opening in 2025. The clubhouse will also be expanded, and there are plans to build cottages as part of the upgrade.

The Cabot Collection purchased the resort, Castle Stuart Golf Links last year. Castle Stuart has been named among the top 100 courses in the world by publications Golf Digest and Golf Magazine.