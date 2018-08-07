Paintings at St. Ninian’s Cathedral are being restored

Paintings at a local church are getting a bit of a facelift. Some of the paintings at St. Ninian’s

Cathedral in Antigonish are returning to their original facades.

Michelle Gallinger, fine arts restorer, said the restoration project at St. Ninian’s Cathedral started about 15 years ago when the people with the church looked at getting the ceilings and walls repaired. Initially, they were looking at reasons behind paint flaking off the walls and contacted restoration companies, eventually landing at the Canadian Conservation Institute in Ottawa. Following a feasibility study, work began on the paintings, which are covered in seven layers of over-paint and two layers of plaster.

Gallinger said the repairs and restorations have been paid for by anonymous donors and patrons. She said they started with the 14 saints on the walls that are in the worst condition, with each taking 4-5 weeks. They are doing two per year and they are on numbers four and five at the moment. Gallinger said the current work will last until about the end of September