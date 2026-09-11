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Pallets of Food Donated as Part of the Kraft Hockeyville Provincial Win to the District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission Donated to Pictou County Food Banks

Sep 11, 2026 | Local News

The District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission recently posted on social media showing workers sorting some of the 15 pallets worth of food they received as part of a Kraft Hockeyville provincial win.  
 
The recreation and planning commission owns the Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena in Thorburn. In the most recent Kraft Hockeyville contest, the Ivor MacDonald Arena emerged as the Nova Scotia representative in the national contest, earning prizes such as $50,000 for arena upgrades, $10,000 worth of hockey equipment, and roughly 10,000 pounds of food from Kraft Heinz Canada. 

Volunteers sorting pallets of food donated by Kraft Heinz Canada to the District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission

 

 
Randy Palmer, president of the planning commission, explained the food originally went to the Thorburn Food Bank. He explained the 15 pallets was a bit too much for just the Thorburn Food Bank, so District 13 volunteers recently sorted some of the food to be distributed to the Pictou East, Pictou West, and River John Food Banks.  
 
 
 
Palmer thanked Kraft Heinz Canada for the food, noting it will help people across Pictou County, and said they were grateful to be provincial champions in Kraft Hockeyville.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.