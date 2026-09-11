Pallets of Food Donated as Part of the Kraft Hockeyville Provincial Win to the District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission Donated to Pictou County Food Banks

The District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission recently posted on social media showing workers sorting some of the 15 pallets worth of food they received as part of a Kraft Hockeyville provincial win.

The recreation and planning commission owns the Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena in Thorburn. In the most recent Kraft Hockeyville contest, the Ivor MacDonald Arena emerged as the Nova Scotia representative in the national contest, earning prizes such as $50,000 for arena upgrades, $10,000 worth of hockey equipment, and roughly 10,000 pounds of food from Kraft Heinz Canada.

Randy Palmer, president of the planning commission, explained the food originally went to the Thorburn Food Bank. He explained the 15 pallets was a bit too much for just the Thorburn Food Bank, so District 13 volunteers recently sorted some of the food to be distributed to the Pictou East, Pictou West, and River John Food Banks.