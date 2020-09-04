Paqntkek Chief PJ Prosper elected Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief

Paqtnkek Chief PJ Prosper has been elected Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief. Prosper

was chosen to represent the area by the Mi’kmaw Chiefs of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Prosper’s appointment of regional chief is for three years.

The process to choose a new regional chief began several months ago. A public call for candidates closed in February, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chiefs’ focus on the well-being of their community members, the process to elect a regional chief was paused.

Yesterday, a nomination meeting was held with all the chiefs in the two provinces or their proxies. Four candidates who were successful in the screening process provided a presention to the Chiefs. An election was then held, and Prosper was chosen to represent Chiefs of the region.