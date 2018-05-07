Paqtnkek and County of Antigonish sign a Friendship Accord
Posted at 11:43 am on May 7, 2018 | Filed Under: News
Paqtnkek and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish have signed a Friendship Accord. The accord includes a commitment by the two communities to
collaborate in such areas as economic development. It’s among the first of its kind in Canada. The agreement was signed over the weekend by Paqtnkek Chief PJ Prosper and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron at St. Anne’s Church, Summerside Road, also known as Walnek, a traditional meeting place for centuries. Prosper says what he hopes comes out of this agreement is that a relationship has been established
Participants at the ceremony smoked a traditional pipe, gifts were exchanged as a sign of friendship and a rare ceremonial black ash tree planted.
McCarron says with this accord, it brings the two communities closer.
This accord is one of the first in Canada to be signed by a municipal government and an Indigenous community. The signing is the result of a program called the Community Economic Development Initiative, a joint project of the Canadian Federation of Municipalities and the Canadian Aboriginal Native Development Officers Organization