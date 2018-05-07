Paqtnkek and County of Antigonish sign a Friendship Accord

Paqtnkek and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish have signed a Friendship Accord. The accord includes a commitment by the two communities to

collaborate in such areas as economic development. It’s among the first of its kind in Canada. The agreement was signed over the weekend by Paqtnkek Chief PJ Prosper and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron at St. Anne’s Church, Summerside Road, also known as Walnek, a traditional meeting place for centuries. Prosper says what he hopes comes out of this agreement is that a relationship has been established

Participants at the ceremony smoked a traditional pipe, gifts were exchanged as a sign of friendship and a rare ceremonial black ash tree planted.