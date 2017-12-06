Paqtnkek Chief and Band Council take Oath of Office

Paqtnkek Chief P. J. Prosper and members of the First Nations community’s Band Council officially began a new term of office Wednesday. Prosper and Band Council were sworn in at a ceremony before the Executive Director of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq, Don Julien. There are four returning councillors following last month’s election; Kerry Prosper, Dolly Prosper, Anne Marie Paul and Judy Bernard-Julian. New to council is Tma Francis.

The Oath of Office taken by Chief and council is unique to Paqtnkek, which swears a commitment to the community.

It was developed by Chief Prosper several years ago.

Several other Mi’kmaq communities in the province have also adopted Paqtnkek’s Oath of Office for their swearing-in ceremonies