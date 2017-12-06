Paqtnkek Chief and Band Council take Oath of Office
Paqtnkek Chief P. J. Prosper and members of the First Nations community’s Band Council officially began a new term of office Wednesday. Prosper and Band Council were sworn in at a ceremony before the Executive Director of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq, Don Julien. There are four returning councillors following last month’s election; Kerry Prosper, Dolly Prosper, Anne Marie Paul and Judy Bernard-Julian. New to council is Tma Francis.
Paqtnkek Chief P. J. Prosper (right) takes the Oath of Office from Don Julien, Executive Director of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq
The Oath of Office taken by Chief and council is unique to Paqtnkek, which swears a commitment to the community.
It was developed by Chief Prosper several years ago.
Several other Mi’kmaq communities in the province have also adopted Paqtnkek’s Oath of Office for their swearing-in ceremonies
Chief Prosper says it’s a busy time ahead for council with the Interchange project underway.
The Interchange will also provide access to Paqtnkek reserve lands that have been cut off from the community since the construction of the Trans Canada Highway in the 1960’s