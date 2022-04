Following an apology from Pope Francis regarding the treatment of First nations people by the Catholic Church, chief and Council of Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation stated they heard the apology and are looking forward to the pope’s proposed visit to Canada this summer.

Paqtnkek Chief Tma Francis, called the apology a true step in the right direction of reconciliation.

A release from the chief and council stated the apology shows the Catholic Church is willing to take responsibility for their actions.