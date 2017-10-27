Paqtnkek Economic Development Officer Rose Paul wins National Award

The Economic Development Officer for the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, Rose Paul, has won a national Award. At the conference of CANDO, the national Aboriginal Economic Development organization in Fredericton, Paul was named winner of the Economic Developer of the Year.

Paul says it’s a great honour and it raises awareness of what is taking place in Paqtnkek.

One of the reasons Paul was nominated for the award was her work on the Highway 104 Paqtnkek Interchange project over the past decade. Construction of that project is now underway. Paul also played a key role in the economic partnership that has been developed between Paqtnkek and the Antigonish County Municipality.