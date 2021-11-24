Listen Live
St. Ninian Parish Religious Education Classes Grade 3 to 8 are cancelled this evening due to weather, and schools being cancelled. Classes resume Dec 1.
Dr. Claire Hamilton’s Ophthalmology Clinic at St Martha’s Hospital will be closed today
Tma Francis Returned as Chief of Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nati...11:55 am | Read Full Article
The Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation held its band elections yesterday. Tma Francis was re-elected as Chief. Four incumbent band council members were re-elected; Judy Bernard-Julian, Anne Marie Paul, Jeremy Paul and Kerry Prosper. New members elected to band council are Cory Julian and Robert Phillip Pictou. Facebook Twitter
Premier Encouraged by Numbers of Health and Long-Term Care W...11:49 am | Read Full Article
During a COVID-19 update earlier today, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the numbers the province is receiving back on the sectors affected by the provincial vaccine mandate are encouraging. He said 95 per cent of Nova Scotia Health employees, with four per cent having one dose, 99 per cent of workers at the IWK […]
Sports Roundup – November 216:29 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport The X-Men are this year’s AUS football champions following a 25-17 victory over the Bishop’s Gaiters in the Loney Bowl at STFX Stadium. A pair of second half touchdowns by AUS rookie of the year Malcolm Bussey helped lift the X-Men to their 15th overall conference title in team history. Bussey […]