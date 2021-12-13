Paqtnkek Education Centre Closed until After Holidays; Paqtnkek Students not Attending SRCE Schools for the Remainder of the Year

The Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation is taking several steps to protect students during the current COVID-19 outbreak in Antigonish Town and County.

In a letter to the community over the weekend, Paqtnkek’s Education Director Tanya Francis

says effective immediately, the Paqtnkek Education Centre, Preschool and Daycare will be closed until after the holidays.

Prior to returning, all Education Staff will be required to have a negative PCR test done within three days before they return. Francis there’s is not a positive case in their schools, but the action is being taken for the safety of their children.

Meantime, Paqtnkek Chief Tma (Doo-Mah) Francis has written to the Executive Director the Strait Regional Centre for Education, Paul Landry indicating students will not be attending local schools for the remainder of the year. He points out the province has identified the Mi’kmaq people as a vulnerable population susceptible to the adverse effects of the pandemic.

Chief Francis requests arrangements be made to support Paqntkek students to continue to learn from home and excuse their attendance.