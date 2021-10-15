Paqtnkek Education Centre Officially Opens

The Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation has its own school. Paqtnkek Education Centre was officially

opened in a ceremony this afternoon. Initially, it will be a Primary to Grade 3 school.

Paqtnkek’s Education Director Tanya Francis says opening the school has been more than 20 years in the making.

Francis says having this school in their community is the best medicine for healing, and will give the children an opportunity to learn about their language and culture. The first day of classes in the new school is Monday, 22 students are enrolled