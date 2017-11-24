Paqtnkek holding elections today
Posted at 9:33 am on November 24, 2017 | Filed Under: News
It’s election day at the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. Community members will decide who will be their Chief and members of the Band Council.
There’s two candidates for Chief, incumbent PJ Prosper and Michael Julian.
There are sixteen candidates vying for the five seats on the band council. All five members of current band council are seeking re-election. Voting opens at 9 this morning and concludes at 8 tonight.