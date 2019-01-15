Paqtnkek Interchange Project Officially Opens

Paqtnkek Chief PJ Prosper called it a proud moment for the community.

Tuesday marked the official opening of the Paq’tnkek Interchange Project. Chief Prosper called the event a historic milestone, representing a journey from the 1960s to the present day. In the 60s, the government expropriated around 200 hectares of land on the south of the community to construct the Trans Canada Highway.

He said the project allows access to roads to the south of the community that were severed when the highway came through. Prosper said the interchange will also allow the community to break the cycle of dependency and let the community seize economic opportunities for the betterment of the community.

The project includes a diamond shaped interchange with north and south connector roads and a highway underpass.

Prosper said there are many people who helped move the project forward, adding success in the community will translate to success in surrounding communities.