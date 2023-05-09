Paqtnkek Powwow at the Charles V. Keating Centre declared a Success

Organizers of last month’s Paqtnkek Powwow say they are pleased with the event. This year’s

Powwow was held April first and second at the Charles V. Keating Centre on the St. FX University campus. Traditionally the event is held in the community in September.

Arena Director Trevor Gould says this Powwow opened up a lot of eyes. Gould says they were pleased to see new visitors to the Powwow; including some who may have wanted to go in the past but thought they couldn’t attend.

Gould says the Powwow also attracted a number of volunteers from the town and the university; so much so, organizers didn’t have to ask the Paqntkek community to put in their time like they normally do. Gould says that allowed community members to sit and enjoy the competition Powwow.

As for if the Powwow will return to the university next year, Gould says they can’t say for sure, but they are in discussions with St. FX