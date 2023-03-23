Paqtnkek Powwow set for April 1st and 2nd at Charles V. Keating Centre

Plans are underway for the Paqtnkek Powwow, to be held April first and second. This year it

will be held at the Charles V. Keating Centre on the St. FX University campus. Traditionally, the event is held in September in the Mi’kmaw Community near its Health Centre.

Arena Director Trevor Gould says the theme for the Powwow this year is “Our Healing Journey”

Gould say it’s moving the Powwow into Antigonish for several reasons.

Gould says the Powwow is a good opportunity to come together and to learn from one another. He adds Antigonish is historically and traditionally very sacred to their community and to Mi’kmaw all over, pointing out Antigonish is a Mi’kmaw word.

Gould says this will be a contest Powwow, bringing dancers from all over the continent to compete for prize money. Some of the best drum groups in the country will also be at the Powwow.

Paqtnkek Interim Chief Cory Julian says he’s excited about the event.

This is an alcohol and drug-free event, it’s free and everyone is welcome.