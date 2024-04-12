Paqtnkek Powwow set for this weekend at St. FX University’s Keating Centre

The 2024 Paq’tnkek Pow Wow is running this weekend, April 13 and 14, at STFX University’s Keating Centre.

The weekend will feature drumming and dancing competitions in Adult, teen, golden age, and junior categories. Serving as host drum is Blackstone. Invited drums include Eastern Eagle, Moose Town, Muskrat, Wabanaki Confederacy, and Stoney Bear. Michael R Denny will serve as master of ceremonies.

Registration for the event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, with the Grand Entry to follow at noon.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Paq’tnkek Mi’kmaw Nation Facebook page.