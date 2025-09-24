Paqtnkek Powwow to be held the first weekend of October

Preparations are underway for the annual Paqtnkek Powwow, to be held October 4th and 5th.

One of the organizers of the event Trevor Gould says it is moving back to the community of Paqtnkek, after holding it the past couple of years at St. FX University, as a contest Powwow. Gould says community members requested that the Powwow return home

.

Gould says town and county residents who experienced a Powwow for the first time when it was at St. FX University are welcome to come to the event in Paqtnkek in October.

Gould says the Powwow will begin each day at 1 pm. The second session in the evening on Saturday, October 4th will move indoors to the Community Centre.

Gould says there are plans to establish a new Powwow grounds in the community. Details about the Powwow will be posted on the Paqtnkek Facebook Page.