Paqtnkek Receives almost $500,000 to develop a Full-Scale Oyster Farm in Pomquet Harbour

The Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation is developing a full-scale oyster farm in Pomquet Harbour with help from the federal government.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, who is also the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, says government is committing $498,118 to the project.

The funding will assist Paqtnkek take the next steps in developing its oyster operation with the addition of cages, bags and other equipment needed to expand and bring products to market. The money will also help with the addition of a floating dock, to make the area safer for workers to access the harbour.

In recent years, Paqtnkek has conducted extensive research on oyster farming in the harbour. Working with partners in the industry and drawing on its own longstanding relationship with the sea, federal officials say the community has demonstrated the area can support a successful oyster operation.