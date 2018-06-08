Paqtnkek says Yes in Land Designation Vote

Residents of Paqtnkek have given the green light to a commercial development on reserve lands near the Paqtnkek Interchange Project , currently under construction. The First Nations Community held what’s called a Land Designation Vote yesterday. Of 196 Community members who cast ballots, 192 said yes, two said no. There was one spoiled ballot and one rejected ballot.

The first phase of the development, the Bayside Travel Centre, which includes a gas station, the relocated Paqtnkek entertainment centre and food service providers will be open in about a year from now.