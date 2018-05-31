Paqtnkek Set for Land Designation Vote on Interchange June 7th

under construction. The community is holding a Land Designation vote next Thursday. The Director of Lands and Economic Development for the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, Rose Paul, says this vote is a requirement under the Indian Act, where the community is being asked if businesses can be built at the interchange. Another important vote is coming up related to the Paqtnkek Interchange project, currentlyunder construction. The community is holding a Land Designation vote next Thursday. The Director of Lands and Economic Development for the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, Rose Paul, says this vote is a requirement under the Indian Act, where the community is being asked if businesses can be built at the interchange.

Paul says if the community approves, several projects will move forward in phase one of the development.

Paul says it’s hoped construction of the development will be completed by this same time next year.

More details can be found on the Paqtnkek Facebook Page.

