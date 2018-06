The Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation is moving forward with a plan to provide free Wi-Fi internet access to homes and businesses in the community.

Chief PJ Prosper says the service would be distributed to the community in phases.

Two towers will be erected on reserve lands to distribute internet, each home would have a small receiver to pick up the signal.

Prosper says this is an exciting development, where Internet has become a basic necessity in terms of education and entrepreneurship.