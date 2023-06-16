Paqtnkek to recognize Athletes Participating in the North American Indigenous Games

As the 2023 North American Indigenous Games draws closer, Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation will host a celebration today.

The event, to be held at Walnek on Summerside Road will also recognize community athletes that are competing in the games next month. The canoe relay, a birch bark canoe, which is visiting Indigenous communities in Nova Scotia in the lead up to the games, will also arrive on site. There will be singing, dancing and a barbecue.

It will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. today.

The North American Indigenous Games will be held July 17th to 23rd in Halifax and Millbrook First Nation.