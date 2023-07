The Bayside Development Corporation has captured a national award. The corporation, operators of the Bayside Travel Centre at the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation has been

named the recipient of the Top Indigenous Private Sector Business in Canada.

The award was presented in Membertou at the recent annual conference of the national Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers or Cando.

Accepting the award on behalf of Bayside was its CEO Rose Paul.