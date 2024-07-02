Paramedic Recruiter Pleased with New Measures by Province to Attract More to the Profession

A paramedic recruiter is welcoming new incentives announced by the province to attract more people who want to become a primary care paramedic or emergency medical responder.

At the official opening of a new EHS Regional Station in Antigonish County, Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson revealed the province will cover full tuition costs for more than 460 people interested in working in the profession. In return paramedics must work in the province for four years and emergency medical responders for two years.